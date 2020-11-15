Hamden Board of Ed votes to move all schools to full remote learning until mid-January

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Board of Education voted Saturday evening to move all school students to an all-remote learning model starting Nov. 23. The board met on Zoom Saturday evening for the vote.

The schools would continue with all online classes until at least Jan. 19. This is due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, combined with stating shortages due to quarantines.

Hamden’s Superintendent Jody Goeler said the problem hasn’t stemmed directly from the schools.

Goeler said, “Knowing where the trends are going to with the holiday season coming, with kids coming back from colleges, with more gatherings, with more travel, we know there’s going to be more community spread. It’s not going to be coming from the schools, it’s going to be in the community.”

The school board is still working to determine if certain special education programs will be able to continue at certain buildings in the district while all other students are learning from home.