Hamden school district considers moving from hybrid model to remote learning until January

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — School districts in several newly-designated “red alert zones” are now navigating how to keep students safe despite the threat of widespread community COVID transmission.

Middletown, West Haven, and Hamden Public Schools all tell News 8 they are having staffing issues due to teachers and staff having to quarantine. The districts tell us they are not seeing transmission within schools themselves—rather, staff are facing community exposure, or even childcare issues as a result of other districts going temporarily remote. Substitutes have long been difficult to find.

Now, Hamden Public Schools Superintendent Jody Goeler is recommending to the Board of Education that all students go to fulltime remote learning starting the week of Thanksgiving and continuing through Martin Luther King Jr. Day, in late January— two weeks after New Year’s Eve.

City officials are concerned about a heightened risk of community spread as a result of possible small gatherings over the holidays.

“We feel really good about the protocols we have in place but it looks like its going in a bad direction and I think that’s one of the reasons the board is considering going fully remote,” said Karen Kaplan, Hamden Public Schools Director of Innovation, Technology and Communications.

Kaplan says the students have been excellent at social distancing and wearing masks, and there has been no virus transmission within the schools themselves. But, she says, after discussion with city leaders, the District is hoping to take a proactive approach to the second COVID wave.

The Board of Education will discuss the recommendation at their meeting Tuesday night. If approved, Hamden would likely be the first Connecticut district to return to fully remote learning after beginning the year in a hybrid model.

Kaplan says the board will consider exceptions for children with special needs and for families who need support.

“We know there will be parents that this will be a difficulty for. We are working with the afterschool providers to provide full day programs,” she said.