Hamden schools move to full remote learning Friday due to cold weather

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Hamden schools will move to full remote learning on Friday due to the extreme cold temperatures and wind chill expected.

School officials say that there will be remote learning for all Hamden students because the extreme cold conditions are expected to impact the schools’ ventilation systems. Their ventilation systems conform to CDC guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 so they cannot heat the schools at appropriate levels for students and staff.

Hamden officials also ask that the school community keep an eye on the forecast this weekend which could extend remote learning into early next week.

