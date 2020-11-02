Hartford Public Schools moves to hybrid learning model for grades K-9; grades 10-12 to remain remote

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Due to the rise in Covid-19 cases, Hartford Public Schools will move from in-person learning to a hybrid learning model for grades K-9.

Mayor Luke Bronin and Health Director Liany Arroyo joined Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez in a press conference on Monday afternoon to discuss the changes being made to Hartford Public Schools’ learning model.

Bronin made the announcement that Hartford schools will be moving from in-person learning to a hybrid learning model as of Nov. 16 for grades K-9. Students will be in school two days a week and learning remotely for three days a week.

Grades 10-12 will learn remotely.

“Our collective goal from the beginning was to offer full, in-person learning for as long as possible. Full, in-person learning is crucial to long-term academic as well as social and emotional development, and Hartford Public Schools has done everything they can to offer that for more than two months.  I fully support their decision move to hybrid learning in two weeks given where we are with coronavirus transmission, and I ask every Hartford resident to help us get back to a place where we can offer full, in-person learning.  We have been in daily contact with the Superintendent and her team, and I know that this was not an easy decision, given the profound impact on families and the lack of clear data showing that schools are vectors of transmission – as well as the fact that the number of suspected cases of in-school transmission remains very low.  But given the continued and significant rise in cases in Hartford and the region, this is the most responsible decision right now.  I want to thank the entire team at Hartford Public Schools for doing a tremendous job of creating a safe learning environment for students, teachers, and staff, and I want to thank the entire Hartford Public Schools community for their patience and flexibility.”

Mayor Luke Bronin

