Hartford Public Schools moves to hybrid learning model for grades K-9; grades 10-12 to remain remote

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Due to the rise in Covid-19 cases, Hartford Public Schools will move from in-person learning to a hybrid learning model for grades K-9.

Mayor Luke Bronin and Health Director Liany Arroyo joined Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez in a press conference on Monday afternoon to discuss the changes being made to Hartford Public Schools’ learning model.

Bronin made the announcement that Hartford schools will be moving from in-person learning to a hybrid learning model as of Nov. 16 for grades K-9. Students will be in school two days a week and learning remotely for three days a week.

Grades 10-12 will learn remotely.