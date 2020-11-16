Hartford Public Schools to begin hybrid learning Monday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford Public Schools will be shifting to its hybrid learning plan on Monday. School officials are calling it “Orange Status.”

Pre-K students will now have in-person learning four days a week with Wednesdays remote.

Kindergarten through 9th grade will go from in-person to a hybrid model. Rotating groups of students will do two days a week in school, three days at home. Tenth through 12th grade will not change, they’ll be staying hybrid.

The district has a new initiative to help students adjust and feel connected.

“We have been able to develop a program. This is a live tutorial program and right now we have more than 100 teachers. These are certified teachers across all of our schools that are going to provide tutorial support for students,” said Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, Superintendent, Hartford Public Schools.

The tutoring program will start on Monday and go through June. It’ll be virtual on weeknights and Saturdays. Students can take part one on one with their teachers or in a small group. Those interested can sign up online.

The change comes as the state sees an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

A member of Governor Ned Lamont’s senior staff, Max Reiss, tested positive last week.