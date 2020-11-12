Hartford Public Schools to shift to Orange Status beginning Monday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Superintendent of Hartford Public Schools announced that the school district will be shifting to ‘Orange Status’ beginning Monday.

This means that the Pre- K will go from in-person every day to in person four days a week. Wednesdays will be remote.

Kindergarten through 9th grade will go from in person to a hybrid model. Rotating groups of students will do two days a week in school, three days at home. Tenth through 12th grade will not change, they’ll be staying hybrid.

The district has a new initiative to help students adjust and feel connected.

“We have been able to develop a program. This is a live tutorial program and right now we have more than 100 teachers. These are certified teachers across all of our schools that are going to provide tutorial support for students,” said Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, Superintendent, Hartford Public Schools.

The tutoring program will start on Monday and go through June. It’ll be virtual on weeknights and Saturdays. Students can take part one on one with their teachers or in a small group.

