Hartford school surprised with wagons full of school supplies from Travelers Insurance

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Only News 8 was there when 50 volunteers from Travelers Insurance took over the hallways at MD Fox Elementary School in Hartford, demanding to see the principal for a special surprise.

When Principal Iris Ramos walked out to the hallway, she was greeted by a huge: “Surprise!”

Travelers workers presented her with a wagon full of school supplies and told her they had wagons to deliver to teachers, as well.

The wagons were filled with items like Chromebooks and Kindle Fires, pencils, markers, and notebooks — items the school had identified as serious needs for its kids.

Principal Ramos almost broke down in tears when colleagues, who kept the visit a secret from her, let her know what was going on.

“Very excited,” she said. “Very thankful.”

The Travelers workers were greeted with big smiles and gasps when they wheeled the wagons into classrooms.

“They now have resources that they didn’t have yesterday or before to help their education,” second grade teacher, Jessica Taveras explained.

Taveras, who often spends her own money so her students have what they need in the classroom, was given a big surprise herself when Travelers workers presented her with a wagon, too.

“It really makes me happy to know that people really care,” Taveras said.

The Travelers workers also presented students with new books, like “Charlotte’s Web,” to foster a love for reading.

“It’s gonna help us by learning reading,” said second grader, Daniel Rodriguez.

Travelers says it’s on a mission to support more than 30 schools in Hartford and in Middlesex and Tolland Counties.

“Being able to come today and surprise 600-plus kids and their teachers with all of the literacy-related supplies that they need to have a great year is a wonderful feeling.” – Marlene Ibsen, President and CEO of Travelers Foundation

It’s a feeling they hope to continue and spread to 2,000 more students in Connecticut.