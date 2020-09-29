Hebron elementary school class, teacher quarantined after student tests positive for COVID-19

HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH)– A student at a Hebron elementary school has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, school officials sent out a letter to the families of students and staff at Hebron Avenue School to inform them that there has been a positive student case of coronavirus at that elementary school.

That student’s class and teacher have been quarantined for two weeks.

The class will be e-learning with their classroom teacher during this time.

The students and teacher will return on October 13.

The school remains open at this time.