Hebron elementary school class, teacher quarantined after student tests positive for COVID-19

Back To School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo of a classroom

HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH)– A student at a Hebron elementary school has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, school officials sent out a letter to the families of students and staff at Hebron Avenue School to inform them that there has been a positive student case of coronavirus at that elementary school.

RELATED: 39 students in Glastonbury quarantined, two students in the district test positive for COVID-19

That student’s class and teacher have been quarantined for two weeks.

The class will be e-learning with their classroom teacher during this time.
The students and teacher will return on October 13.

The school remains open at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tolland

No charges filed in vandalism of Black Lives Matter message on UConn's Spirit Rock

News /

5 arrested in Vernon in connection to shooting, drug trafficking; one shooter still at large

News /

Local songwriter has a message - 'Mask it Up'

News /

UConn now quarantining residents of Eddy Hall as COVID-19 precaution

News /

Lack of rain, heatwave in CT leads to northern counties facing drought

News /

Changes to UConn campus to keep students, staff safe amid pandemic

News /
More Tolland

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss