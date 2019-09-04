Home security camera catches truck passing loading school bus in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A truck blew past a school bus stopped to pick up a student in West Haven.

A home security camera caught the incident on Alling Crossing Road.

Ashley Greenwood, the Safety Director at Winkle Bus Company, fuming, “That car had to at least been going at least 40 miles an hour. For our driver not to be able to see the license plate, it had to be going at least 40.”

Greenwood says the bus driver pressed down on the horn when the speeding truck didn’t seem to be stopping.

“That’s our first line of defense,” Greenwood explained. “That’s going to scare the student. It’s going to make the student stop. We tell our students, as well, ‘if you hear us lay on the horn, do not move. Do not cross. Do not approach the bus.”‘

Police caught up with the driver who was slapped with a $475.00 dollar citation.

Greenwood says tougher penalties need to be put in place: “I do like the laws that other states have adapted, that not only do they get a fine, but they get a 6 month suspension of their license.”