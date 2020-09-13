Jettie Tisdale School in Bridgeport closed today after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Jettie Tisdale School in Bridgeport is closed Monday, Sept. 14 due to a confirmed positive case of COVID-19, the school system reported Sunday.

Superintendent of Schools Michael J. Testani reported Sunday all classes will be canceled at the school Monday.

According to an email sent out by the school to staff, the person who tested positive for coronavirus was a staff member at the middle school.

This comes after a list of other Connecticut public schools recent cancelled classes and temporarily closed due to staff and students testing positive for COVID-19.