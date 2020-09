DAYVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Superintendent of Schools Dr. Diane Summa has confirmed to News 8 on Monday one student has tested positive for COVID-19 at Killingly High School.

Dr. Summa says one student tested positive for the virus at the end of the week prior. She was not able to reveal more information.

West Haven and Hartford also announced positive cases Monday morning. The recent rise in cases follows the start of the school semester as institutions execute in-person and distance learning.