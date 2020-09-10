Manchester Middle Academy closed Friday due to COVID-19 concerns

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester Middle Academy will be closed Friday for a deep clean.

Officials said the closure comes after one student reported being in close contact with another person who was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Staff also said the person reported high-risk symptoms associated with the virus.

The school nursing staff and the district will contact trace and notify those who need to self-quarantine for up to 14 days unless the student tests negative.

