Member of Hall High School football team in West Hartford tests positive for COVID-19

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford public schools sent a note out to the school community Monday reporting a football player at Hall High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The letter was sent out on Monday and states that the district was notified Sunday that the student had tested positive.

According to the letter from Assistant Superintendent Andy Morrow, the student last attended classes on Sept. 18 and has been directed to stay home in isolation. The student participated in football practices last week, so all players and staff who had close contact with the student have been identified and are also beginning a 14-day quarantine period.

The West Hartford/Bloomfield Health District and the Hall HS coaching staff worked together to identify those in close contact with the COVID-positive individual in order to determine who else needed to quarantine.

Morrow’s letter also says that the nursing staff and Health District will work together to follow up with parents of the quarantining students to monitor for any signs of illness.

As a result of the effectiveness of the school’s cohort and social distancing systems, Hall High School will remain open. Monday, students are off for the Yom Kippur holiday but will be back for in-person classes Tuesday.

Parents News 8 spoke to said they are not surprised at all – they expected cases of the virus to show up at the school. They are surprised, however, it was only one case.

“I have a freshman here at Hall,” one parent said, “he is on the football team and they’re really good about the mask and the rules and the coaches are communicating really well. We are getting emails and they’re supportive. If you don’t feel like sending your kid, they are on top of it!”

As far as the as the football season goes, officially it’s been canceled. But there is talk that other football programs will try and hold an unofficial season, but right now that will all be on hold for Hall High School’s varsity team as many are in quarantine waiting for the test results.