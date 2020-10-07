Member of Vance Elementary School community in New Britain tests positive for COVID-19

Students sit in their classroom at the San Biagio primary school in Codogno, Italy, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. The morning bell Monday marks the first entrance to the classroom for the children of Codogno since Feb. 21, when panicked parents were sent to pick up their children after the northern Italian town gained notoriety as the first in the West to record local transmission of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Britain school district reported Wednesday, a member of the Vance Elementary School community had tested positive for COVID-19.

The infected person has been instructed to stay home and quarantine for 14 days. That individual was last in the school building Friday, Oct. 2.

The New Britain Public Health Department determined all close contacts of this individual were contained to one cohort in one classroom. All students in that group will be remote learning for 14 days. All those considered close contacts have been instructed to remain home to quarantine for 14 days.

The school will remain fully open to in-person learning with the exception of the one classroom connected to the positive virus case.