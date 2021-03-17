Middle, high school students in West Hartford head back to the classroom full time with some changes

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Middle and high school students in West Hartford are heading back to school full time.

For these students, who have been hybrid learning, it means one more step towards getting back to normal, even if the schedule is not quite normal.

It was almost exactly a year ago when suddenly nothing was normal and school was all remote, all the time.

For this academic year, things have been better, but still differentz.

Like many districts, they brought elementary school students back full-time first because they can stay in the same classroom all day.

Middle and high school learning is all about changing rooms every period, seeing different classmates and different teachers. As we heard from a teacher at an event with Governor Lamont in Windsor on Tuesday, there is one word educators always have to keep in mind in a pandemic: flexibility.

“Flexibility in the school system. One model doesn’t work. You can’t compare one school system to another. You can’t compare elementary to a high school.”

The good news is, the re-opening of schools does not seem to be causing a spike in COVID numbers.

That’s why high school students in Hartford went back full time on Monday. East Hartford plans to do the same in two weeks.

In West Hartford, all school staff got the Johnson &Johnson one-dose vaccine, so they are now protected.

There is one major change to the school day: Instead of everyone having a lunch period in the middle of the day, middle and high school students here will power through all their classes and then end the day with a lunch they grab on the way home. That eliminates all the social mixing of the cafeteria.

As with most school districts, West Hartford is still offering full-time remote learning for families that prefer it.