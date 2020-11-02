Middletown High School going remote for 2 weeks after student, teacher test positive for COVID-19

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The new month is starting on high alert in Middletown where the schools have switched to remote learning after several positive coronavirus cases.

Middletown High School is going fully remote for two weeks after a teacher and student tested positive for COVID-19. Superintendent Dr. Michael Conner reported Sunday, all students will transition to remote learning starting Monday, Nov. 2- Monday, Nov. 16.

This week, that testing lab will be open despite school being closed. Families who want to be tested can go to Snow School between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

