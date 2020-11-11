Milford high schools to go full distance-learning through Jan. 2021

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — High schools in Milford will be going fully remote through January, the school district announced Tuesday.

Starting Monday, Nov. 16, all high schools will be moving to 100% remote learning through Jan. 8, 2021.

Elementary and middle schools will continue with their current schedule (4 days in-person: M, T, Th, F; and 1 day full distance/remote learning on Wednesdays).

The district goes on to explain, elementary and middle school students “will follow a full Distance Learning model for the week following the Thanksgiving holiday (11/30 – 12/4). Students will also follow a full Distance Learning model for the week following the Christmas/Holiday break (1/4 – 1/8/2021).”

Check the district website for the most current information.