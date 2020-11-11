 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 8pm

Milford high schools to go full distance-learning through Jan. 2021

Back To School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — High schools in Milford will be going fully remote through January, the school district announced Tuesday.

Starting Monday, Nov. 16, all high schools will be moving to 100% remote learning through Jan. 8, 2021.

Elementary and middle schools will continue with their current schedule (4 days in-person: M, T, Th, F; and 1 day full distance/remote learning on Wednesdays).

The district goes on to explain, elementary and middle school students “will follow a full Distance Learning model for the week following the Thanksgiving holiday (11/30 – 12/4). Students will also follow a full Distance Learning model for the week following the Christmas/Holiday break (1/4 – 1/8/2021).”

Check the district website for the most current information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Mistake in Wallingford flips results in 90th House District, Fishbein's loss to Jinks turns into 21-vote win

News /

'We don't want to make arrests but we will if we have to': Naugatuck Valley leaders trying to control COVID uptick; make plea to the public to follow safe guidelines

News /

Milford high schools to go full distance-learning through Jan. 2021

News /

COVID-only recover center in Meriden reopening for patients, bracing for second wave

News /

Stop & Shop donates $5,000, a thousand turkeys to the Connecticut Food Bank for the holidays

News /

Branford's renovated Legacy Theatre with social distancing additions set to open Spring 2021

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss