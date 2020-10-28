Multicultural Magnet School in Bridgeport to go all remote through Nov. 9

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Multicultural Magnet School in Bridgeport is transitioning to all remote learning through Nov. 9, the superintendent reported Wednesday.

In a letter to the school community Wednesday, Superintendent Michael Testani reported, “The impact that exposure to COVID-19 to shared staff members with High Horizons Magnet is prohibiting the district to properly staff the school at this time.”

All students and staff will pivot to remote learning until Nov. 9.

All teaching staff will report to the school building to administer their remote classes.