New campaign to encourage students, teachers of New Haven high school to ride bike, walk to school on Fridays

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new initiative to go car free on Fridays is being introduced on Thursday in New Haven. The campaign is being launched today at Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School in New Haven.

The plan is to have every Friday in September encourage teachers and students to carpool, walk or ride a bike to school.

It’s all in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve public health and create safer streets.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.