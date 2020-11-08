New London Public Schools goes all remote this week due to positive COVID-19 cases

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Students at New London Public Schools will be learning remotely from Nov. 9-Nov. 13. due to recent positive COVID-19 cases reported in the district, the school district reported Sunday.

In a letter to the school community, Superintendent Cynthia Ritchie said, “Although COVID-19 contact tracing efforts continued throughout the weekend, regarding our recent positive cases identified Thursday night, more time is needed to ensure that we have a confident picture of all close contacts between students involved. Therefore, we are unable to open the district to any in-person student learning this week. NLPS will be closed to all in-person student learning the week of November 9th through 13th.”

All students will participate in full-time distance learning this upcoming week, except for Wednesday, Nov. 11. There is no school that day in honor of Veteran’s Day.

This comes less than a week after the City of New London baned all organized sports on city athletic fields and canceled a road race due to an uptick in COVID cases.

