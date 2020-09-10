New Milford schools closed for rest of week after one COVID-19 case in district confirmed

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Milford Public Schools system has decided to close its schools for the rest of the week due to a member of the school community testing positive for COVID-19.

The New Milford Superintendent of Schools Dr. Paul Smotas says the individual who tested positive was asymptomatic and was tested because a family member had a positive test result.

The school district found out about the positive COVID-19 case Wednesday and notified the school community on the same day. The school will be closed Thursday and Friday, and students and staff will continue classes from home on those days.

School and health department officials will contact the parents/guardians of children who may have had close contact with the individual.

There are no other reports of students or staff experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or signs of illness, Smotas said.