North Branford high school student tests positive for coronavirus, 19 students now under quarantine

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A North Branford High School student has tested positive for Covid-19 and as a result, 19 students are now in quarantine Monday.

Superintendent of Schools, Scott Schoonmaker, confirms to News 8 that on Friday, September 18, they were notified that a high school student had tested positive for coronavirus.

However, all North Branford Public Schools are in full session Monday.

School officials say that they were immediately able to initiate protocols for mitigation and with contact tracing they identified ten students who sat six feet or more from the student with coronavirus for more than 15 minutes, which was during a regular class period.

The field hockey team was then notified and an additional nine students who were in the same practice cohort as the student were identified.

As a result, all 19 students are under quarantine for 14 days per the Center of Disease Control and Department of Public Health guidelines.

The Superintendent added that all staff and families in the district were notified on Friday afternoon to ensure them that all necessary measures, including the cleaning of classrooms, would be completed before the start of school on Monday.