NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven Public Schools is moving to full, remote learning through Friday, Dec. 4.

“The district will examine positive case data and consult with Quinnipiack Valley Health District to determine the appropriate learning model moving forward from there…,” Superintendent of Schools, Patrick Stirk.

He said there has been an uptick in North Haven; four since Thursday, and 13 in the district since Nov. 6