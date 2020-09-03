‘Member of Norwalk elementary school community’ tests positive for Covid-19

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– Some staff members at a Norwalk elementary school are quarantining after coming in contact with “a member of the school community” who tested positive for Covid-19.

Chief Communications Officer, Brenda Wilcox Williams, confirms to News 8 Thursday that Norwalk Public Schools was notified last weekend that a member of the Kendall Elementary School community has tested positive for coronavirus.

That person was in the building last week so as a result, all Kendall employees who may have been in contact with that person while in the building have been notified.

Those employees were also asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and get tested for Covid-19.

The building will remain open for other employees because the school is thoroughly cleaned and sanitized every night.

School will start for students on Tuesday, September 8. Williams added that Norwalk Public School has a plan in place to support the return to in-person instruction.