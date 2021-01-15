Norwich Public Schools to move to remote learning until Feb. 1 due to staffing issues

Back To School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– Norwich Public Schools will move to remote learning until February 1 due to staffing reasons.

In a letter to the families of students and staff, school officials revealed that the holiday break had a big impact on Norwich Public School’s operations. This led to staffing issues within the schools this week and it appears that next week is even more unstable.

This is why school officials have decided to move to the remote learning model until February 1.

Officials are hopeful that staffing will become more stable within the next two weeks so they can reopen as hybrid learning again.

For more details on the decision, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

East Lyme PD: Two men caught stealing grease from local restaurant

News /

Positive COVID tests within New London’s Public Works Department could lead to delays in garbage pick-up

News /

USS North Dakota returns home to Groton after six month deployment but with changes to homecoming due to pandemic

News /

Groton couple arrested during insurgence at U.S. Capitol now back home in CT

News /

CT Food Bank, Foodshare announces four statewide emergency food distribution sites

News /

Shipping delays keep holiday packages from being delivered across the country

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss