Norwich Public Schools to move to remote learning until Feb. 1 due to staffing issues

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– Norwich Public Schools will move to remote learning until February 1 due to staffing reasons.

In a letter to the families of students and staff, school officials revealed that the holiday break had a big impact on Norwich Public School’s operations. This led to staffing issues within the schools this week and it appears that next week is even more unstable.

This is why school officials have decided to move to the remote learning model until February 1.

Officials are hopeful that staffing will become more stable within the next two weeks so they can reopen as hybrid learning again.

For more details on the decision, click here.