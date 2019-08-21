Operation Homefront giving away backpacks, school supplies for 300 military children

Breaking News
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — 300 military children will be receiving backpacks and school supplies from a generous organization on Wednesday.

Operation Homefront is giving out backpacks filled with school supplies to military students, saving families more than $40 million.

Each child registered will be able to grab a backpack on Wednesday at the Balfour Beatty Communities on Tern Road in Groton from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

