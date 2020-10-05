Person at Colchester Public Schools’ central office tests positive for COVID

FILE – This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., in 2020, shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. One of COVID-19’s scariest mysteries is why some people are mildly ill or have no symptoms and others rapidly die — and scientists are starting to unravel why. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The Chatham Health District (CHD) is working with Colchester Public Schools on contact tracing after a person at the district’s central office tested positive for COVID.

On Monday, school officials said as soon as they learned about the case they contacted CHD to assess the risk of transmission.

The individual who has tested positive is self-quarantining.

Staff and CHD have reached out to those who came into contact with the individual and have asked them to self-isolate as well.

At no time was the individual in contact with staff or students at any school.