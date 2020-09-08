PHOTOS: Students across CT celebrate first day back to class for a unique 2020 school year

Conn. (WTNH) — Whether it was in-person or online, students across Connecticut celebrated their first day of school with News 8 this week.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed almost every aspect of our lives, that includes school. After much debate and planning, districts across the state chose either an all in-person learning model, a hybrid learning model, or an all online/distance learning model.

For students attending class in-person, masks, social distancing, and increased handwashing are a must. For students learning from home this year amid the pandemic, a digital device like a laptop or tablet with a strong internet connection is this year’s school year must-have.

On Tuesday, major school districts across the state opened for day one, and viewers like you sent in ‘first day back to school’ photos.

RELATED: Major school districts around CT reopen Tuesday

Click on the link below to add your back to school photo to our ReportIt folder!