PHOTOS: Students across CT celebrate first day back to class for a unique 2020 school year

Back To School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Conn. (WTNH) — Whether it was in-person or online, students across Connecticut celebrated their first day of school with News 8 this week.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed almost every aspect of our lives, that includes school. After much debate and planning, districts across the state chose either an all in-person learning model, a hybrid learning model, or an all online/distance learning model.

For students attending class in-person, masks, social distancing, and increased handwashing are a must. For students learning from home this year amid the pandemic, a digital device like a laptop or tablet with a strong internet connection is this year’s school year must-have.

On Tuesday, major school districts across the state opened for day one, and viewers like you sent in ‘first day back to school’ photos.

RELATED: Major school districts around CT reopen Tuesday

Click on the link below to add your back to school photo to our ReportIt folder!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss