Positive COVID-19 test reported at Bullard-Havens Tech HS in Bridgeport, school going all remote through Nov. 6

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bullard-Havens Technical High School in Bridgeport will be all remote through Nov. 6 after a member of the school community tested positive for COVID-19.

The school told students on Friday they would be all remote this week due to the positive coronavirus test.

Wednesday, Principal Susan Foss sent an update to the school community expanding the full-time remote learning through Nov. 6.

Beginning Wednesday, all sports will also be cancelled through Nov. 6 due to the positive test.

School officials will reassess a return to the classroom on Friday, Nov. 6.