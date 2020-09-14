Principal of West Haven High School confirms positive case of COVID-19

Conn. (WTNH) — The principal of West Haven High School announced on Monday a student has tested positive for coronavirus.

Principal Dana Paredes sent a message to the West Haven High School community Monday morning confirming a student case of coronavirus within the school. She continues to say all athletic activities have been canceled Monday and Tuesday and in-person classes will resume this coming Wednesday.

The message can be read below:

We have been made aware of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in our school community. The student was last in school on Friday, September 11th. In order to deep clean, and to allow the Department of Public Health to appropriately contact trace, West Haven High School will operate on a Distance Learning Schedule for Monday, September 14th, and Tuesday September 15th. All students will learn from home. An email will be sent this evening with specific times students should log in to Google Classroom. All athletic activities are cancelled for both Monday and Tuesday. Regular in-person classes will resume on Wednesday, September 16th.

The school is currently conducting contact tracing and will use the distance learning schedule for today and tomorrow.

