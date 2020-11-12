Region 4 School District students and staff to move to remote learning until Nov. 30

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, custodial workers clean a classroom at Richard A. Simpson Elementary School in Arnold, Mo. The school went to fully virtual learning on Monday, Nov. 2, after more than 5% of the staff and students tested positive for COVID-19. They will stay virtual until Monday, Nov. 16, after 10 work days. (Colter Peterson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)

(WTNH) — The superintendent of Region 4 School District confirmed to News 8 students and staff will move to remote learning until Nov. 30.

Brian J. White, Superintendent of Region 4 School District, reports 23 staff members and 123 students pre-K-12 have been required to quarantine.

The district is investigating multiple new cases alongside the local health department. No word on the number of confirmed cases.

The news comes soon after many other school districts across the state move to remote learning due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.