Ribbon cutting ceremony at West Haven High School to unveil new project

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven officials will cut the ribbon on the first stage of the renovation project at the West Haven High School on Tuesday.

The important thing to remember is this is stage one of three, so there is still much more work to do, but students returning to school on Tuesday will notice some big improvements to West Haven High School.

They broke ground for this project two years ago, although there had already been work going on at the school for months before that. A project to install security cameras disturbed some asbestos, so priority one was to get the asbestos out of the school.

The four year, $130 million project was about upgrading the school in other ways, however.

Starting today, there is a new media center, cafeteria and auditorium. There is also a new office suite and several new classrooms as well. The school had been basically untouched since the 1980s, so it needed some improvements.

The project will still take another couple of years to complete. It’s taking so long because there is only so much they can do at once and still leave the school open and safe for 1,500 students.

When it is done, it will feel like a whole new school. It won’t be totally done, we’re told, until the spring of 2022.

The school is having a ribbon cutting for this first phase Tuesday morning around the time of the first bell.