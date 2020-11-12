School districts across the state switching to remote as COVID-19 cases increase during holiday season

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — More school districts continue to make the switch to remote learning through the holidays.

On Thursday, Waterbury announced high school and middle school students would transition to remote learning just after Thanksgiving. Ansonia Public Schools also announced all students in its district will go remote starting Monday.

“We anticipated what happens when college students are returning. We anticipated what’s happening with the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Waterbury Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Verna Ruffin.

Dr. Ruffin says the majority of her junior high and high schoolers had already opted to being remote. Thursday’s decision will take the rest online as well. Importantly, all elementary and PRE-K through 8th-grade schools will stay hybrid.

“If I can’t effectively staff my buildings I can’t open,” said Ansonia Superintendent Dr. Joseph DiBacco, “I have three out of my four buildings that right now are remote and it lends itself to how disjointed the education is right now. Our kids deserve, our families deserve, consistency.”

DiBacco says schools are safe, but teachers dealing with exposure outside the district have to quarantine or deal with childcare issues, and in addition contact tracing takes time.

Add to that, both Ansonia and Waterbury are in red alert zones already. The fear is that upcoming holiday parties and travel could make cases skyrocket.

Earlier this week the State Education Commissioner asked superintendents to keep classes in person or hybrid for as long as safely possible. But for many communities, that metric seems to have been surpassed.

The Executive Director of the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents, Fran Rabinowitz, says the state is right: schools are the safest place for kids. But cities and towns have to decide on their own how to keep them that way, based on the situation in their individual communities.

“Local context makes all the difference in the world,” she said,” Prevalence rates in communities differ.”

Both districts say the decisions do not affect their special needs students. Ansonia says it will work with community partners to assist parents who need extra support.