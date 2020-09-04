Sen Blumenthal, Congresswoman Hayes addressing ways to bridge digital divide in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and Connecticut Congresswoman Jahana Hayes are working together to help bridge the digital divide in Waterbury.

They will be sitting down with parents and children Friday morning to discuss ways to make reliable internet and technology available to students in need.

Waterbury Public Schools students will be returning to a hybrid learning model on Sept. 8. The Brass City’s school system has made significant investments in technology, transitioning to a 1-to-1 model to ensure every student has access to a device.

The meeting will happen at 10:30 a.m. at the Waterbury Arts Magnet School.