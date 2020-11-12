Several Waterbury schools moving to full remote learning after Thanksgiving break due to COVID-19 concerns

Back To School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Some Waterbury schools are moving to distance learning after the Thanksgiving break through mid-January due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Superintendent made that announcement to the school community on Thursday.

Students at the North End, Wallace, and West Side Middle Schools, as well as the Crosby, Kennedy, Wilby, and Waterbury Career Academy High Schools will move from the hybrid model to full remote learning starting Monday, Nov. 30. As of now, in-person classes will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Students at Waterbury Arts Magnet Middle and High School, as well as elementary schools and Pre-K through 8 schools, will continue learning on a hybrid model.

Grab and Go breakfast and lunch will still be available to students at the following schools Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.:

●Carrington Elementary School: 24 Kenmore Avenue
● Chase Elementary School: 40 Woodtick Road
● Crosby High School: 300 Pierpont Road
● Driggs Elementary School: 77 Woodlawn Terrace
● Gilmartin Elementary School: 94 Spring Lake Road
● Kennedy High School: 422 Highland Avenue
● Reed Elementary School: 33 Griggs Street
● Waterbury Arts Magnet School: 16 South Elm Street
● Waterbury Career Academy: 175 Birch Street
● Wilby High School: 568 Bucks Hill Road

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Ansonia Schools moving to remote learning until mid-January due to increase in COVID-19 cases in town

News /

Local radio show co-host to live in a box for 24-hours for charity

News /

Crews investigating cause of vacant building fire in New Haven

News /

Recount set for 90th House District race after ballot error in Wallingford

News /

Waterbury salutes veterans; Young Marines give thanks on Veteran's Day

News /

Former West Haven HS Athletic Director charged with larceny, illegal use of credit card

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss