Several Waterbury schools moving to full remote learning after Thanksgiving break due to COVID-19 concerns

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Some Waterbury schools are moving to distance learning after the Thanksgiving break through mid-January due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Superintendent made that announcement to the school community on Thursday.

Students at the North End, Wallace, and West Side Middle Schools, as well as the Crosby, Kennedy, Wilby, and Waterbury Career Academy High Schools will move from the hybrid model to full remote learning starting Monday, Nov. 30. As of now, in-person classes will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Students at Waterbury Arts Magnet Middle and High School, as well as elementary schools and Pre-K through 8 schools, will continue learning on a hybrid model.

Grab and Go breakfast and lunch will still be available to students at the following schools Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.:

●Carrington Elementary School: 24 Kenmore Avenue

● Chase Elementary School: 40 Woodtick Road

● Crosby High School: 300 Pierpont Road

● Driggs Elementary School: 77 Woodlawn Terrace

● Gilmartin Elementary School: 94 Spring Lake Road

● Kennedy High School: 422 Highland Avenue

● Reed Elementary School: 33 Griggs Street

● Waterbury Arts Magnet School: 16 South Elm Street

● Waterbury Career Academy: 175 Birch Street

● Wilby High School: 568 Bucks Hill Road