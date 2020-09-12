Should the state mandate if public school systems should shut down because of COVID cases

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Within the last week, schools around the state have reported COVID cases either among students or staff as doors reopen for in-person learning.

Some of those cases prompted schools to close for several days to deep clean and contact trace.

The main questions parents are now/will be asking themselves are: Should this be mandated on a state level? Should the state have a say when schools shut down again to prevent further outbreaks?

Quinnipiac University’s Chair of Education, Mordechai Gordon, spoke with News 8 about whether or not the state should create a uniform policy.

“While I am in favor of the governor coming out with some general guidelines and rules about COVID that would apply to all schools, I also support giving some leeway to the individual districts since decisions that are made at the local level tend to be more informed and are better suited for that district than the general guidelines,” Gordon said. “That is, I am in favor of giving districts some autonomy within some general rules that apply across the board.”

Watch the video above to see his full interview.