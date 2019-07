EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Some assistance for families in East Hartford who need a little extra help getting ready for the school year.

There is a sign-up event for East Hartford’s “Back To School Shoes” and “Coats For Kids” programs.

It it all happening Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. then again from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at East Hartford town hall at 740 Main Street.

If you can’t make it on July 30th, there’s another event on August 6th.