Somers Elementary School cancels classes for three days after staff member tests positive for COVID

SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials have canceled classes at Somers Elementary School after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the district, the staff member that tested positive was working with pre-K students.

As a precaution, classes at the elementary school will be canceled on Wednesday, Sept. 9 and Thursday, Sept. 10. Thursday, the school reported they would remain closed Friday, Sept. 10, as well.

All other schools will resume as scheduled.

Officials say the elementary school building was sanitized Wednesday and that remaining closed another day will let them keep deep cleaning and finish contact tracing.

“I apologize for the late notice and the impact on families and students,” Brian P. Czapla, Superintendent of Somer Public Schools, said in a statement. “The health and wellbeing of our students, staff and families continues to be our first priority. During these next few days, we will thoroughly sanitize the building, conduct our contact tracing, communicate with impacted families, and develop plans accordingly.”