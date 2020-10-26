Southington HS going remote on Monday after COVID causes staffing shortage

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington High School is going remote on Monday.

Officials said the change comes after a staffing shortage.

Several staff members are in self-quarantine after coming into close contact with a COVID case.

The district will reassess whether it can return for full in-person classes on Tuesday.

Programs at ALTA and STELLAR will continue to implement their regular schedules. Additionally, all regularly scheduled after school activities will resume as planned.

Officials also reported two confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the Kelley Elementary School and J.F.K. Middle School communities.

Those who have come into close contact have been identified.