 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning CT at Nine

Southington HS going remote on Monday after COVID causes staffing shortage

Back To School
Posted: / Updated:
southington_high-school_1523650475259.jpg

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington High School is going remote on Monday.

Officials said the change comes after a staffing shortage.

Several staff members are in self-quarantine after coming into close contact with a COVID case.

The district will reassess whether it can return for full in-person classes on Tuesday.

Programs at ALTA and STELLAR will continue to implement their regular schedules. Additionally, all regularly scheduled after school activities will resume as planned.

Officials also reported two confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the Kelley Elementary School and J.F.K. Middle School communities. 

Those who have come into close contact have been identified. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

More than 650K absentee ballots in CT have yet to be returned

News /

Man injured, suspect at large after shooting on Rt. 5 in South Windsor

News /

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Helping CT's Opioid Crisis

News /

Hartford police make six firearm arrests, two stolen vehicle recoveries Friday night

News /

Republicans call on Gov. Lamont to suspend police accountability law

News /

West Harford PD looking to create video sharing map using residents' home security cameras to help when crime arises

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss