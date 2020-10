SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington High School will be holding classes remotely on Friday after someone tested positive for COVID.

Officials said the last time the person was in school was Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Those who have come into close contact will be notified. They will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

In-person classes should resume on Monday, Oct. 5.

Classes were canceled for the district on Thursday after a power outage.