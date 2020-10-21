Southington middle school going remote until Oct. 28 after COVID case causes 20 teachers to self-quarantine

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — John F. Kennedy Middle School in Southington is going remote until Oct. 28 after a positive test caused 20 teachers to self-quarantine. 

“It will not be possible to open school safely for in-person instruction since the school will not have enough staff available,” officials said in a letter to parents. “The move to temporary remote learning is not our first choice, but it is the necessary choice to ensure the safety of students.”

The teachers were asked to quarantine after coming into close contact with the COVID-positive person.

In-person classes are set to resume on Thursday, Oct. 29.

Southington High School is also going remote on Wednesday, Oct. 21 after another person at the school tested positive.

Officials said online learning for the high school could be extended.

