Confirmed cases of COVID-19 at several New Haven schools

Back To School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 has learned that there are confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Brennan Rogers School of Communication and Media and three other schools in New Haven.

According to an email regarding the Brennan Rogers case sent to staff Monday night from the New Haven Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Iline P. Tracey, “There has been an identified staff Covid-19 positive case. All parties who have been possibly exposed have been identified and contact tracing has been done. The building is disinfected.”

While the majority of students in New Haven are still distance learning, the Board of Education voted back on Sept. 14 to allow special education students and their paraprofessionals to return in half-day cohort schedules starting Monday, Sept. 21.

News 8 has confirmed that Brennan Rogers is one of the schools to which special education students have returned. However, the superintendent tells News 8 that according to the city Department of Public Health there was no connection to students.

News 8 has learned that there have also been confirmed cases at Nathan Hale School, Lincoln-Bassett special education school and at Elm City Montessori school.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven hosting food distribution event on Charles Street

News /

Crosby HS in Waterbury transitions to distance learning for 2 days after in-person student test positive for COVID-19

News /

Man, 17-year-old woman arrested in Naugatuck after reportedly selling 2 kids edibles, sending one to the hospital

News /

Calf found chained to a wall in his own filth now 'thriving' at North Haven animal sanctuary

News /

CT officials make final push to get all citizens counted with 'Census Walk' in New Haven today

News /

Waterbury chief of police tests positive for COVID-19, says 2 officers were exposed on-duty

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss