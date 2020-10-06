Confirmed cases of COVID-19 at several New Haven schools

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 has learned that there are confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Brennan Rogers School of Communication and Media and three other schools in New Haven.

According to an email regarding the Brennan Rogers case sent to staff Monday night from the New Haven Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Iline P. Tracey, “There has been an identified staff Covid-19 positive case. All parties who have been possibly exposed have been identified and contact tracing has been done. The building is disinfected.”

While the majority of students in New Haven are still distance learning, the Board of Education voted back on Sept. 14 to allow special education students and their paraprofessionals to return in half-day cohort schedules starting Monday, Sept. 21.

News 8 has confirmed that Brennan Rogers is one of the schools to which special education students have returned. However, the superintendent tells News 8 that according to the city Department of Public Health there was no connection to students.

News 8 has learned that there have also been confirmed cases at Nathan Hale School, Lincoln-Bassett special education school and at Elm City Montessori school.