Staff member at Jack Jackter Intermediate School in Colchester tests positive for COVID-19

Back To School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Colchester School District reported Sunday, a staff member at Jack Jackter Intermediate School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member is in self-isolation and all those who are considered close contacts of the staff member were contacted and asked to isolate.

No students or instructional staff were affected by this positive case.

The district reports, after consulting with the health department, the school will remain open and
students will continue to be taught in cohorts.

RELATED: Colchester Elementary School moving classes online for nearly 2 weeks after 3 positive COVID tests, teacher shortage

This comes after several Colchester Elementary School reported several positive COVID-19, moving classes there online for several weeks due to a teacher shortage.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Positive COVID-19 cases reported at Wilson Elementary and Wilby HS in Waterbury and Jack Jackter Intermediate in Colchester

News /

2020 Mystic Irish Parade canceled

News /

Mystic Aquarium cancels Ocean Commotion Gala, offers Mystery Box drawing online

News /

Rhode Island couple gets engaged at Mystic Aquarium with a little help from dive team

News /

WEB EXTRA: Mystic Aquarium helps Rhode Island couple with underwater proposal

News /

Memorial park for Norwich artist, whose life ended in mystery, added to CT Freedom Trail

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss