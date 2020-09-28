Staff member at Jack Jackter Intermediate School in Colchester tests positive for COVID-19

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Colchester School District reported Sunday, a staff member at Jack Jackter Intermediate School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member is in self-isolation and all those who are considered close contacts of the staff member were contacted and asked to isolate.

No students or instructional staff were affected by this positive case.

The district reports, after consulting with the health department, the school will remain open and

students will continue to be taught in cohorts.

This comes after several Colchester Elementary School reported several positive COVID-19, moving classes there online for several weeks due to a teacher shortage.