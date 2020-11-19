Stonington Public Schools going virtual until Dec. 4

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Stonington Public Schools will be moving classes to full distance learning until Dec. 4; however, not all schools are transitioning at the same time.

School officials said an increase in COVID-19 tests and quarantine requirements among students and staff caused the change.

Stonington High School and Stonington Middle School will make the switch on Friday, Nov. 19, while both elementary schools will remain on the current hybrid plan through Wednesday, Nov. 25.

After Thanksgiving break, all schools will be distance learning from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4.

Hybrid models will then start on Monday, Dec. 7.

Parents are asked to contact their child’s school if they have questions.