Student at Chase Elementary in Waterbury tests positive for COVID-19

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In an email to parents from Waterbury Public Schools Sunday, it was reported a student at Chase Elementary School had tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Verna D. Ruffin, Superintendent of Waterbury Schools said contact tracing has already begun and those who were identified as close contacts were appropriately notified.

Additionally, she said, “Cleaning and disinfecting of the school is being performed per defined protocol. As a precaution, all the students in the specific class will transition to distance learning through Thursday, September 24. We assure you that we are taking the steps necessary to protect the health of our students and staff.”

The student who tested positive will not be allowed to return to school for at least 14 days.

If you have any concerns or questions, please contact the Waterbury Emergency Operations Center at 203-597-3444 or your child’s Principal.