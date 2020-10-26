Students at several Waterbury schools transition to distance learning after 10 new positive COVID-19 tests reported in the district

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Students at Wallace Middle School and several other Waterbury Public Schools will transition to distance learning this week after new COVID-19 positive tests were reported.

The school district reported Sunday several schools in the district have new COVID-19 positives in their school community.

Wallace Middle School reported two in-person learning student positives. All Wallace students will transition to distance learning through Tuesday, Oct. 27. Impacted classrooms will transition to distance learning through Monday, Nov. 2.

North End Middle School, Sprague Elementary, and Walsh Elementary School each reported one staff positive. No closures are set for any of those schools.

Maloney Interdistrict Magnet School reports one staff positive. The impacted classroom will transition to distance learning through Wednesday, Nov. 4.

State Street School also reports one staff positive. The impacted classroom will transition to distance learning through Friday, Nov. 6.

Waterbury Career Academy reports two staff member positives. The impacted individuals will transition to distance learning through Friday, Nov. 6.

Waterbury Career Academy reports one positive test from a virtual learning student.

