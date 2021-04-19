Students in Manchester to resume full time in-person learning Monday

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– Teachers and students have had to remain flexible this year. That is the case in Manchester where the school district is returning to in-person learning Monday.

The school had been on a hybrid model, spending part of the week learning remotely.

The district says they scheduled things this way because now you’re dealing with a situation where more teachers and more staff have been vaccinated by the time they return to in-person learning Monday. And officials say that will make a difference.

Starting Monday, students in the 5th through 12th grades are heading back to in-person, full-time learning. Staff started getting vaccinated at the beginning of the month.

The good news, when students come back from spring break they won’t have to quarantine staff who are exposed.

This is all happening at the same time staff members will be getting their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. That could impact in-person learning if teachers get sick. So the school says there may be some adjustment to this schedule.

Obviously, regular hand washing, mask wearing, and social distancing will be in place..