Two positive coronavirus cases confirmed at two Waterbury elementary schools

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Public Schools has confirmed two members of the school system have tested positive for coronavirus.

One of the positive cases involves a student who attends Tinker Elementary School.

The student participates in in-person learning. The City of Waterbury’s Contact Tracing Team has already notified those who have come in close contact with the individual.

The individual has been asked to self-isolate at home for 10 days.

The other coronavirus case involves a community member of Kingsbury Elementary School. The impacted class will transition to distance learning through Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Both schools will remain open.