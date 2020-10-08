Two positive coronavirus cases confirmed at two Waterbury elementary schools

Back To School

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Public Schools has confirmed two members of the school system have tested positive for coronavirus.

One of the positive cases involves a student who attends Tinker Elementary School.

The student participates in in-person learning. The City of Waterbury’s Contact Tracing Team has already notified those who have come in close contact with the individual.

The individual has been asked to self-isolate at home for 10 days.

The other coronavirus case involves a community member of Kingsbury Elementary School. The impacted class will transition to distance learning through Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Both schools will remain open.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

With rise in COVID-19 cases among minorities in Waterbury, city puts plan into place to get more Latinxs safely tested

News /

Ordinary in New Haven reopening its doors for phase 3 with remodeled interior

News /

New Haven Clergy calls investigation of Board of Ed member 'a witch hunt'

News /

University of New Haven quarantines entire residence hall after small COVID-19 spike

News /

Iconic seafood restaurant Lenny and Joe's Fish Tale to close New Haven location

News /

'Now moms and dads...have an option': New Haven opens first 3 learning hubs for distance learning students in Elm City

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss