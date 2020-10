NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of New Haven is now involved in a lawsuit over the way it handled classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawsuit was filed by a current student who claims the university did not issue appropriate refunds for the spring 2020 semester.

School officials canceled in-person classes and moved them to an online format.

News 8 reached out for a statement. Officials said they don’t comment on pending litigation.