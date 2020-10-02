Vernon Elementary School students to return to in-person classes fulltime Oct. 13

Pupils sit in a classroom on the first day back to school at Charles Dickens Primary School in London, Tuesday Sept. 1, 2020. Hundreds of thousands of British schoolchildren are heading back to classrooms, with the country watching nervously to see if reopening schools brings a surge in coronavirus infections. Tuesday marks the start of term for about 40% of schools in England and Wales, with the rest reopening in the coming days. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Vernon’s elementary school officials announced Friday the schools will transition to fulltime, in-person learning on Oct. 13.

Vernon Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joseph Macary says the town has been successful with its COVID-19 mitigation strategies and have a low COVID-19 infection risk rate.

“For me, there’s a sense of urgency with our students in kindergarten, first grade, second grade and third grade,” Dr. Macary said. “There’s a huge learning loss.”



Since the beginning of the fall school year, Vernon has been conducting hybrid learning programs. Similar to other schools, a group of students would appear in-person Monday and Tuesday while a second group attended Thursday and Friday. All classes were held virtually on Wednesday.

“About 70 percent of Vernon elementary school students are attending school. The rest are engaged in fulltime virtual learning at home and will be able to continue doing so,” Dr. Macary said.

Even with the low risk rate of COVID-19 spread, the school will continue health safety protocols such as:

• Face coverings at all times for students and staff

• Regular hand-washing

• Reconfigured water fountains

• Sanitizing and cleaning all tabletops and desks

• Twice daily cleaning of high-touch areas

• Social distancing, and more.